German Authorities on High Alert: 21 Explosive Devices Found

In Saxony, Germany, 21 explosive devices were discovered amid investigations into attacks on the electricity grid, causing authorities to maintain high alert. All devices were safely defused. A suspect allegedly sent letters claiming responsibility for these sabotage acts, prompting an intensive police search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:46 IST
German Authorities on High Alert: 21 Explosive Devices Found
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Authorities in the eastern German state of Saxony have reported the discovery of 21 explosive devices, heightening tensions in ongoing investigations concerning recent attacks on the power grid. The announcement came on Monday, leading officials to maintain heightened security measures for several days.

Despite the potential threat, all devices were successfully defused, according to a statement from the prosecutors on Monday. This discovery has placed German officials on high alert as they continue to investigate the incidents.

In a related development, German police are actively searching for a man believed to be responsible, who allegedly sent letters claiming responsibility for the sabotage attacks on the power grid last week after explosives were found at his residence.

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