Seismic Shakes: Earthquake Hits Tibet
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Tibet, revealed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake's depth was measured at 35 km. Details of the impact on the region remain under assessment.
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook Tibet on Wednesday, according to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The tremor's epicenter was reported to be at a depth of 35 kilometers, offering a glimpse into the underlying geological activity in the region.
Authorities are currently evaluating the extent of damage in the affected areas.