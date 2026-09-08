Seismic Shakes: Earthquake Hits Tibet

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Tibet, revealed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake's depth was measured at 35 km. Details of the impact on the region remain under assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:57 IST
Seismic Shakes: Earthquake Hits Tibet
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A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook Tibet on Wednesday, according to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor's epicenter was reported to be at a depth of 35 kilometers, offering a glimpse into the underlying geological activity in the region.

Authorities are currently evaluating the extent of damage in the affected areas.

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