GalaxEye Secures US Patent: Advancing India's Space Tech Ambitions

Indian startup GalaxEye has been awarded a U.S. patent for its innovative satellite imaging technology, enhancing its foothold in the Earth imaging data market. This achievement aligns with the increasing demand for satellite-based intelligence. Rivals in the space sector are also advancing, as evidenced by funding raises and strategic leadership appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 02:30 IST
GalaxEye Secures US Patent: Advancing India's Space Tech Ambitions
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In a significant achievement for the Indian space tech sector, startup GalaxEye announced that it has secured a U.S. patent for its satellite imaging technology. This development positions GalaxEye favorably in the expanding Earth imaging data market, targeting applications such as security and agriculture.

Meanwhile, U.S. startup Stoke Space made waves with its plan for a larger rocket after raising $1 billion, indicating a bullish outlook on satellite launch services. The move underscores the growing global demand for reinforced space infrastructure.

On the governmental front, President Macron is pushing for increased European participation in space initiatives, with France hosting an International Space Summit to foster international cooperation, despite some notable absentees.

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