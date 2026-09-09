Navigating Diplomacy in the Strait of Hormuz: South Korea’s Strategic Conversations with France

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss crucial security and navigation issues in the Strait of Hormuz.

The discussions prioritized the restoration of navigation freedom and global supply chain stability rather than military troop deployment, as South Korea remains in decision-review.

Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac emphasized Iran's interest in clarity amidst media speculation, denying any link with U.S. investment talks, as Seoul assesses its maritime security contributions.