Russia Resumes Air Attacks on Kyiv After Peace Talks Intermission

Amid escalating tensions, Russia resumed its air assault on Kyiv, targeting the Ukrainian capital with drones and missiles. The onslaught, which followed a temporary halt due to U.S. peace negotiations, resulted in five civilian deaths and 35 injuries, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

About 14 high-rise buildings, a dormitory, a school, and other structures sustained damage. EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, described the scene as 'exploding and burning.' The humanitarian impact was severe, with nearly 30 additional injuries reported.

The renewed aggression comes in the wake of peace efforts by U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who engaged in talks with both Kyiv and Moscow. However, diplomatic attempts have not curtailed airstrikes, with Russia reportedly targeting military and logistical sites across Ukraine.