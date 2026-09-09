Champions League Thrillers: Real Madrid's Courtois Shines, Haaland Stars for City
In thrilling Champions League action, Real Madrid capitalized on Inter Milan's mistakes to win 2-1, with standout performances from Mbappe, Valverde, and Courtois. Manchester City's Haaland scored twice in a 2-0 victory over Porto, continuing his team's winning streak. Other notable matches included victories for Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa, and AEK Athens.
Real Madrid took full advantage of Inter Milan’s defensive errors, clinching a 2-1 victory in their Champions League opener. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde and an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ensured the win at Santiago Bernabeu.
Meanwhile, Manchester City's Erling Haaland showcased his goal-scoring prowess with two second-half goals against Porto, securing a 2-0 triumph and maintaining coach Enzo Maresca’s perfect start in charge.
Aston Villa also emerged victorious, defeating Club Brugge 3-2 in Belgium, while Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund clinched important wins in a night filled with high-stakes football drama.