Champions League Thrillers: Real Madrid's Courtois Shines, Haaland Stars for City

Real Madrid took full advantage of Inter Milan’s defensive errors, clinching a 2-1 victory in their Champions League opener. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde and an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ensured the win at Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's Erling Haaland showcased his goal-scoring prowess with two second-half goals against Porto, securing a 2-0 triumph and maintaining coach Enzo Maresca’s perfect start in charge.

Aston Villa also emerged victorious, defeating Club Brugge 3-2 in Belgium, while Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund clinched important wins in a night filled with high-stakes football drama.