Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

Brent crude oil prices surged past $100 a barrel on Wednesday, a milestone not reached since July 24, as the Middle East conflict escalated, threatening oil supplies. The futures' rise brought them in line with physical crude and fuel markets, which had breached the significant $100 mark earlier.

Brent crude futures gained $2.88, reaching $100.80 per barrel by 1210 GMT, following an earlier peak of $100.95. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.57 to $95.60 a barrel, its highest since early June. Since tensions flared in Iran on February 28, Brent prices surged to a peak of $126.41 a barrel in April.

Amidst the turmoil, attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi energy facilities exacerbated the conflict, jeopardizing fundamental oil routes like the Strait of Hormuz and alternative Red Sea pathways. The intensifying conflict includes U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers and retaliatory attacks by Iran, amplifying fears over prolonged supply disruptions.