India's Packaged-Food Labelling Dispute: A Legal Battle Over Health Warnings

Food producers in India have legally challenged New Delhi's planned health labels for packaged foods, potentially affecting the image of Indian cuisine. The Supreme Court is set to review this issue amid a nationwide food safety crackdown, with proposals for front-of-pack warning labels stirring industry concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:17 IST
India's Packaged-Food Labelling Dispute: A Legal Battle Over Health Warnings
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Food producers in India have lodged a legal challenge against New Delhi's proposed health label regulations, expressing concerns that many everyday food items may bear warning labels potentially tarnishing the global reputation of Indian cuisine.

This court filing, made public by Reuters on Wednesday, marks the first formal opposition from the over $100 billion packaged-food industry to the government's new labeling initiative announced in late August. The Supreme Court is poised to review these measures, amid an intense crackdown on food safety, including widespread inspections of eateries in light of hygiene concerns.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had earlier suggested a red-colored hexagonal label for items surpassing limits on sugar, salt, or saturated fat. Reactions have been mixed, with industry heads arguing that the proposed thresholds, such as the 3% excess sugar criterion for solid foods, are more stringent than those in many international markets.

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