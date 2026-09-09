India's Packaged-Food Labelling Dispute: A Legal Battle Over Health Warnings

Food producers in India have lodged a legal challenge against New Delhi's proposed health label regulations, expressing concerns that many everyday food items may bear warning labels potentially tarnishing the global reputation of Indian cuisine.

This court filing, made public by Reuters on Wednesday, marks the first formal opposition from the over $100 billion packaged-food industry to the government's new labeling initiative announced in late August. The Supreme Court is poised to review these measures, amid an intense crackdown on food safety, including widespread inspections of eateries in light of hygiene concerns.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had earlier suggested a red-colored hexagonal label for items surpassing limits on sugar, salt, or saturated fat. Reactions have been mixed, with industry heads arguing that the proposed thresholds, such as the 3% excess sugar criterion for solid foods, are more stringent than those in many international markets.