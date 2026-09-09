National Push for Enforcing School Bag Policy Gains Ground

Social activist Sundeep Bhutoria's efforts to address the weight of school bags gained momentum when Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the Indian School Bag Policy at a national event. Bhutoria's campaign aims at implementing the policy effectively, stressing its scientific basis and the necessity for stringent enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:15 IST
National Push for Enforcing School Bag Policy Gains Ground
Left (File pic) Sundeep Bhutoria; Right PIB Picture: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Education, Jayant Chaudhary at the International Literacy Day in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant advancement, the ongoing campaign by social and cultural activist Sundeep Bhutoria to alleviate the weight pressure of schoolchildren’s bags has reached the national discourse. This comes after Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary acknowledged the critical issue during an International Literacy Day event in New Delhi.

Chaudhary highlighted the 2020 School Bag Policy formulated by the Ministry of Education, reminding stakeholders that bags should not exceed ten percent of a child's body weight. However, he questioned the extent of its implementation, urging collaboration from state governments and educational leaders for proper execution.

Mr. Bhutoria expressed hope over the minister’s remarks, acknowledging the emphasis on implementation as pivotal. His specific proposals for practical measures include functional weighing mechanisms, public weight guidelines, and surprise inspections, along with advanced proposals for digital classrooms.

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