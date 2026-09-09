Tragedy Strikes: Gibraltar-Flagged Tanker Incident Off Dubai

A tragic incident unfolded off the coast of Dubai involving the Gibraltar-flagged oil tanker Hercules Star. A seafarer has been confirmed dead following the situation, according to the vessel's charterer, Peninsula, who made a public announcement on Wednesday.

Details remain scant as the cause of death has not been specified. Alongside this sad development, one crew member is missing. Efforts are being rolled out by a specialist team to locate them while all other crew members remain safe and accounted for.

Preliminary reports from maritime security sources hint at a drone strike as the cause, with the British navy-affiliated UKMTO reporting a tanker listing nearby. Additionally, a tanker loaded with Iraqi fuel was reportedly hit by a drone in Iraqi waters the same day, officials note.