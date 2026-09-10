Nvidia Joins Forces with Australian Firms to Revolutionize AI Infrastructure

Nvidia announced a strategic partnership on Wednesday with several Australian cloud and data center firms to advance infrastructure for artificial intelligence computing. The collaboration is set to drive significant enhancements in AI capabilities.

According to Nvidia, projects stemming from this collaboration could lead to supporting up to 2 gigawatts of AI-related capacity by the year 2027. This initiative marks a substantial step in AI technology development and its integration into business operations.

This move aligns with global trends towards increased AI adoption, potentially positioning Australia as a leader in AI infrastructure and innovation. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for advanced data processing capabilities worldwide.