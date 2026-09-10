Iceland Proposes Historic Whaling Ban: A Blow to Commercial Whaling Industry

Iceland's government plans to introduce a bill in February to ban whaling, which would leave only Norway and Japan continuing commercial whaling. This proposed legislation has significant political and public support, offering compelling ethical, veterinary, and conservation reasons. The ban could permanently end Iceland's controversial whaling industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:59 IST
Iceland Proposes Historic Whaling Ban: A Blow to Commercial Whaling Industry
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Iceland's government is poised to make a significant environmental statement, planning to introduce a bill in February to end all whaling activities permanently. Should the legislation pass, this move will leave Norway and Japan as the only nations persisting in commercial whaling, a practice Iceland initiated in 2006.

Animal welfare campaigners and celebrities have long decried Iceland's whaling. The proposal has reportedly garnered strong political and public backing, highlighting ethical, veterinary, legal, and conservation arguments. Official figures indicated 80 fin whales were caught during this year's hunting season, raising ethical questions amid growing international disdain.

Despite facing an international moratorium enacted in 1986, Iceland resumed commercial whaling in response to domestic pressures. The practice contradicts global conservation efforts aiming to protect vulnerable whale populations, notably fin whales that remain the primary target. Iceland's decision will mark a turning point in its participation in the global whaling discourse.

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