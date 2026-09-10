Tensions Surge as Houthis Seize Key Yemeni Port

In a critical escalation, Iran-aligned Houthis seized control of Yemen's port city of Mocha on Thursday, heightening the threat to global energy supplies. Military sources confirm that Houthis have gained leverage over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, vital for global shipping, and have launched assaults on strategic islands.

This development poses significant geopolitical implications, as the Strait serves as a crucial transit corridor mirrored by the Strait of Hormuz on the Arabian Peninsula's opposite side. Houthis' control could offer their sponsor Iran a substantial advantage in its conflict with the United States, potentially affecting oil prices and supplies.

Saudi Arabia, heavily reliant on the Red Sea route after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, faces increased tension. Pakistan mediated a warning from Saudi Arabia to Iran regarding its Houthi allies, but Iran denies direct control over them. The situation remains tense with ongoing regional military actions and heightened global concern.