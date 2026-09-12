Kimi Antonelli Sets the Pace in Madrid: A Clash of Titans at the Spanish Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli led the way for Mercedes during free practice at Madrid's new Spanish Grand Prix circuit. Despite a crash from Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad halting the session, Antonelli excelled in the challenging street track. Closely trailing were Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:39 IST
Kimi Antonelli Sets the Pace in Madrid: A Clash of Titans at the Spanish Grand Prix
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Kimi Antonelli, the leader in the Formula One championship, showcased his prowess by achieving the fastest lap for Mercedes at the Madrid Spanish Grand Prix circuit. His remarkable pace left Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton trailing closely.

The session faced a brief interruption as Racing Bulls' British rookie Arvid Lindblad crashed at the Madring. Despite the unfortunate incident, Antonelli described the circuit as a thrilling challenge with its high-speed corners and close barriers.

Chasing Antonelli were Leclerc and Hamilton, both delivering impressive performances. Lindblad's crash cut his session short, with him apologizing for the repair work caused. Major contenders include Russell, Verstappen, and Norris, adding to the excitement of this new challenging street track.

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