Houthis Seize Strategic Strait Amid Rising Tensions

In a critical development, the Iran-backed Houthi forces have seized control of Perim Island, a crucial point in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, signaling increased threats to global shipping lanes amid the expanding Middle East conflict.

Reports indicate that the takeover could allow Iran significant leverage in its ongoing tensions with the U.S., risking disruptions in vital oil trade routes.

Global oil prices have surged, topping $100 a barrel, underscoring the profound impact this seizure may have on international trade and regional stability.