Houthis Seize Strategic Strait Amid Rising Tensions

The Iran-aligned Houthis have taken control of Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, intensifying the Middle East conflict and posing a threat to global shipping routes. As U.S. and Iran tension rises, oil supply disruptions have driven prices over $100 a barrel, complicating international trade and politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:49 IST
Houthis Seize Strategic Strait Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical development, the Iran-backed Houthi forces have seized control of Perim Island, a crucial point in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, signaling increased threats to global shipping lanes amid the expanding Middle East conflict.

Reports indicate that the takeover could allow Iran significant leverage in its ongoing tensions with the U.S., risking disruptions in vital oil trade routes.

Global oil prices have surged, topping $100 a barrel, underscoring the profound impact this seizure may have on international trade and regional stability.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI-Driven Digital Twins Could Reshape Hospitality, but Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key

Antibiotic Free Materials Could Change How Health Systems Fight Resistant Infections

When Economic Freedom and Bank Credit Deepen Africa’s Income Divide

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026