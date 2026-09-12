Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Triumphant Return: A Comeback to Remember

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made a remarkable return to athletics by clinching victory in the men's 5,000 meters at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. This comeback triumph comes merely seven months after undergoing Achilles surgery, a procedure that earlier cast doubt on his athletic future.

The Norwegian Olympic champion secured the $150,000 prize by running a season-best 12:59.24, deploying his signature late burst to overtake competitors in the final stretch. Prior to the race, Ingebrigtsen shared his doubts about even having a season, but his performance proved otherwise.

The event, held at Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre, captivated a sold-out audience with a glitzy atmosphere, drawing 60% local fans from Budapest and 40% international attendees. Ingebrigtsen's remarkable journey back to form added a compelling narrative to the championship.