Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Triumphant Return: A Comeback to Remember

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made a stunning comeback by winning the men's 5,000 meters at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship just seven months post-Achilles surgery. The Olympic champion secured victory with a season's best time of 12:59.24 minutes, showcasing his classic finishing style over the final laps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:52 IST
Jakob Ingebrigtsen's Triumphant Return: A Comeback to Remember

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made a remarkable return to athletics by clinching victory in the men's 5,000 meters at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. This comeback triumph comes merely seven months after undergoing Achilles surgery, a procedure that earlier cast doubt on his athletic future.

The Norwegian Olympic champion secured the $150,000 prize by running a season-best 12:59.24, deploying his signature late burst to overtake competitors in the final stretch. Prior to the race, Ingebrigtsen shared his doubts about even having a season, but his performance proved otherwise.

The event, held at Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre, captivated a sold-out audience with a glitzy atmosphere, drawing 60% local fans from Budapest and 40% international attendees. Ingebrigtsen's remarkable journey back to form added a compelling narrative to the championship.

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