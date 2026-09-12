Corruption Clouds Over Bolsonaro: Election Battle Intensifies

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, a major political figure and the right-wing challenger in the upcoming presidential election, is embroiled in a corruption and money laundering investigation involving Banco Master. The Supreme Court, led by Justice Andre Mendonca, opted to unseal court documents on Friday, revealing a broad probe into the senator.

The investigation, initiated in July at the request of federal police, intensifies the electoral race between Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with polls indicating a close contest. The unsealing of documents follows orders by Chief Justice Edson Fachin, shedding light on the senator's ties to disgraced banker Daniel Vorcaro and failed financial dealings.

Senator Bolsonaro has publicly defended himself amid the unfolding scandal, insisting on transparency and broad dissemination of evidence. The allegations, though potentially damaging, have raised important questions about the senator's campaign and the evolving dynamics within Brazil's judiciary and political sectors.