Diplomatic Ties Strengthened at BRICS Summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi during the BRICS summit. This meeting, announced by Iran's embassy in India on social media, signifies ongoing diplomatic interactions and efforts to strengthen ties in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 16:59 IST
Diplomatic Ties Strengthened at BRICS Summit
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In a significant diplomatic encounter, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian convened with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders' summit, highlighting regional diplomacy.

The Iranian embassy in India made the announcement via a post on social media platform X, emphasizing the importance of the gathering.

This meeting marks a continued effort to fortify regional relations and underscores the proactive diplomatic engagements between the two Middle Eastern leaders.

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