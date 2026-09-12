Diplomatic Ties Strengthened at BRICS Summit

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian convened with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders' summit, highlighting regional diplomacy.

The Iranian embassy in India made the announcement via a post on social media platform X, emphasizing the importance of the gathering.

This meeting marks a continued effort to fortify regional relations and underscores the proactive diplomatic engagements between the two Middle Eastern leaders.