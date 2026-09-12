Hamilton’s High-Speed Drama: A Spanish Grand Prix Shocker

In a dramatic turn of events, Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari during the final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix. The incident took place at Madrid's new Formula One circuit on Saturday, disrupting the session with just over thirty minutes remaining.

The seven-time world champion locked up at the circuit's final corner and collided with the barriers. Defying team orders to stop, Hamilton attempted to complete the lap to the pitlane. However, he eventually pulled over with a damaged front wing and a punctured front right tire.

The mishap led to a red-flagged session, allowing time for necessary barrier repairs. With qualifying fast approaching, overtaking is expected to pose a challenge on this new, high-speed layout. At the time of the crash, Hamilton was fourth fastest, trailing behind teammate Charles Leclerc.