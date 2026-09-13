Saudi Arabia's Oil Crisis: A Potential Global Supply Shock

Saudi Arabia is facing a critical oil crisis, with industry insiders warning that the kingdom could deplete its export reserves if its main pipeline to the Red Sea isn't reopened soon. This shutdown threatens to eliminate up to 4% of the global oil supply, further aggravating the ongoing international supply shortage.

The oil flow issue stems from recent drone attacks that forced the closure of the east-west pipeline, a major oil route. While the Saudi government has been tight-lipped about the extent of the damage, sources suggest repairs could range from a swift fix to a prolonged shutdown lasting up to six weeks. Meanwhile, Saudi officials have not provided immediate comments on the situation.

As the world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia has relied on this pipeline to bypass the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz in recent months. With current reserves at critical points in Saudi ports, the situation underlines the fragility of global oil supply amidst geopolitical tensions. The interruption has already seen production levels fall significantly, a development that coincides with threats from Houthi forces in Yemen.