South Africa's Dominant ODI Clean Sweep Over Namibia

South Africa achieved a clean sweep in their ODI series against Namibia, winning the final match by nine wickets. Captain Bjorn Fortuin's impressive 4-33 helped dismiss Namibia for 156 runs. Openers Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann contributed significantly, securing victory with 28.3 overs to spare. The series victory highlights South Africa's dominance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 18:16 IST
South Africa's Dominant ODI Clean Sweep Over Namibia
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South Africa clinched a resounding victory in their three-match ODI series against neighboring Namibia, sealing the final match with a nine-wicket triumph. Captain Bjorn Fortuin, back in action after a brief rest, delivered a stellar performance with figures of 4-33, which effectively dismantled Namibia's efforts batting first, with a total score of 156 runs in just 37 overs.

In pursuit, openers Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann laid a robust foundation, amassing a 150-run partnership for the first wicket. Hermann, though dismissed for 77, fell just seven runs short of the win. Esterhuizen continued unbeaten on 68, while newcomer Dewald Brevis struck a decisive six, sealing victory with a comfortable 28.3 overs to spare.

Having previously scored centuries in the opening two ODIs, both Esterhuizen and Hermann maintained their remarkable form, ensuring South Africa's seamless series win. Resting their regular limited-overs squad members, South Africa showcased dominance in their inaugural series against Namibia, who will co-host the next year's World Cup with Zimbabwe.

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