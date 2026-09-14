Trump Downplays Allegations of Chinese Spying Involving Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed a report alleging that Iran obtained satellite images from Chinese entities, which were used in a fatal attack on a U.S. base in Jordan in July. The Wall Street Journal's report drew from anonymous U.S. officials, but Trump sidestepped directly answering questions about the allegations during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, compared surveillance activities between China and the United States, suggesting both countries partake in similar espionage. 'They basically do what we do,' he remarked. The highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi is tentatively set for September 24, although confirmation from China remains pending.

In his remarks, Trump reiterated a positive relationship with Xi. 'I think he's behaved reasonably well, and we behave reasonably well,' Trump stated after his return from Ireland. The Wall Street Journal acknowledged that Reuters could not confirm the report, and Trump's statements align with efforts to downplay ongoing U.S.-China tensions amid frustrations over China's relationship with Tehran.