Global Hawk Down: Mystery Crash off Tottori Coast
A Global Hawk reconnaissance aircraft from Japan's Air Self-Defense Force is believed to have crashed off Tottori Prefecture's western coast following a communication loss. Debris was discovered floating in the sea, as reported by the Air Self-Defense Force.
Japan's Air Self-Defense Force announced on Tuesday that a large unmanned Global Hawk reconnaissance aircraft is presumed to have crashed off the coast of Tottori Prefecture, following a failure in communications.
According to the force, floating debris has been found at sea, supporting the presumed crash.
The Global Hawk was a significant asset in reconnaissance efforts, highlighting a considerable loss for the Air Self-Defense Force's operational capabilities.