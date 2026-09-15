Global Hawk Down: Mystery Crash off Tottori Coast

A Global Hawk reconnaissance aircraft from Japan's Air Self-Defense Force is believed to have crashed off Tottori Prefecture's western coast following a communication loss. Debris was discovered floating in the sea, as reported by the Air Self-Defense Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:27 IST
Global Hawk Down: Mystery Crash off Tottori Coast

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force announced on Tuesday that a large unmanned Global Hawk reconnaissance aircraft is presumed to have crashed off the coast of Tottori Prefecture, following a failure in communications.

According to the force, floating debris has been found at sea, supporting the presumed crash.

The Global Hawk was a significant asset in reconnaissance efforts, highlighting a considerable loss for the Air Self-Defense Force's operational capabilities.

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