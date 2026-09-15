Telenor Under Investigation for Myanmar Human Rights Violations

Norwegian police are probing telecom company Telenor for allegedly aiding crimes against humanity in Myanmar by providing historical traffic data to the military regime. Official raids were conducted at Telenor's headquarters, and the company is cooperating with authorities. Allegations include supporting oppressive practices and violating sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 16:36 IST
Telenor Under Investigation for Myanmar Human Rights Violations

Norwegian authorities have launched an investigation into telecom giant Telenor amidst allegations of complicity in crimes against humanity following Myanmar's 2021 military coup. The inquiry focuses on suspicions that Telenor provided the military regime with customers' historical traffic data, amid claims of widespread human rights abuses.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials conducted searches at Telenor's Oslo headquarters as part of the investigation, which also considers potential sanctions violations. Telenor confirmed it is working in close collaboration with investigators to clarify the case, following recent accusations it contributed to the repression of civic freedoms in Myanmar.

Despite completing its exit from Myanmar in March 2022, Telenor faces scrutiny over the sale of its local business unit, which allegedly included transferring sanctioned surveillance equipment. Activist voices and organizations are urging accountability for Telenor's alleged actions that may have endangered lives and privacy in the region.

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