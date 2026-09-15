Call for Ceasefire: Turkish Foreign Minister Advocates Peace in Gulf Region
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed concern over ongoing reciprocal attacks in the Gulf, urging cessation to facilitate peace in the U.S.-Iran conflict. Highlighting Iran's stability as crucial, Fidan called for restored freedom of passage in the Strait of Hormuz and stressed Ankara's diplomatic engagement with all parties.
In a recent statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgency of halting reciprocal attacks in the Gulf, as they pose a threat to efforts aimed at resolving the conflict between the U.S. and Iran.
During a joint press conference in Baku with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Fidan underscored the importance of re-establishing pre-war conditions and ensuring freedom of passage in the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Fidan also reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to regional stability and ongoing diplomatic discussions with all parties involved in seeking a peaceful resolution.