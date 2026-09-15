Call for Ceasefire: Turkish Foreign Minister Advocates Peace in Gulf Region

In a recent statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgency of halting reciprocal attacks in the Gulf, as they pose a threat to efforts aimed at resolving the conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

During a joint press conference in Baku with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Fidan underscored the importance of re-establishing pre-war conditions and ensuring freedom of passage in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Fidan also reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to regional stability and ongoing diplomatic discussions with all parties involved in seeking a peaceful resolution.