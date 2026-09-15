Market Jitters: Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields Challenge Investors
U.S. stock index futures faced pressure as rising crude prices, elevated Treasury yields, and uncertainty over AI demand unsettled investors. Despite technology stock declines, Nvidia witnessed a slight rise. Concerns escalated from AI company warnings about technology development speed and inflation fears. The Federal Reserve is anticipated to raise rates imminently.
U.S. stock index futures struggled on Tuesday as rising crude prices, elevated Treasury yields, and uncertainty over AI demand unnerved investors. Technology stocks, including Alphabet and Microsoft, dipped around 1% premarket, while chipmakers stayed within narrow trading ranges. Notably, Nvidia managed a slight uptick.
Concerns have intensified following calls from leading AI firms to slow technology development due to safety issues. Although a clear roadmap for any slowdown is absent, market sentiment remains sour, fueled by high inflation and fears of increased borrowing costs, according to market observers.
The Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting looms large, with traders assigning a 92.5% probability of an interest rate hike. Meanwhile, instability in the Middle East has exacerbated oil price surges, putting further strain on inflation. Anthony Saglimbene of Ameriprise Financial noted the inflationary damage driven by energy markets.
ALSO READ
-
Dollar Dominates as Oil Surge Sparks Fed Rate Hike Expectations
-
Skyrocketing Yields: The Invisible Weight on Global Economics
-
Dollar Dominance: Euro Suffers as Oil Prices Soar and Fed Rate Hike Looms
-
Market Jitters: Tech Stocks Slide Amid Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields
-
Dollar's Dominance: Fed Rate Hike Looms Amid Surging Oil Prices