Market Jitters: Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields Challenge Investors

U.S. stock index futures struggled on Tuesday as rising crude prices, elevated Treasury yields, and uncertainty over AI demand unnerved investors. Technology stocks, including Alphabet and Microsoft, dipped around 1% premarket, while chipmakers stayed within narrow trading ranges. Notably, Nvidia managed a slight uptick.

Concerns have intensified following calls from leading AI firms to slow technology development due to safety issues. Although a clear roadmap for any slowdown is absent, market sentiment remains sour, fueled by high inflation and fears of increased borrowing costs, according to market observers.

The Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting looms large, with traders assigning a 92.5% probability of an interest rate hike. Meanwhile, instability in the Middle East has exacerbated oil price surges, putting further strain on inflation. Anthony Saglimbene of Ameriprise Financial noted the inflationary damage driven by energy markets.