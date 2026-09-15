The Kremlin has expressed tentative approval for a U.S. bid to cease hostilities between Russia and Ukraine targeting energy infrastructures but insists such a truce requires the lifting of sanctions and secure maritime trade routes. This announcement comes amid escalating strikes that have worsened global energy shortages and impacted fuel prices.

President Trump indicated that both nations agreed to a moratorium on attacks, although this remains unverified by the parties involved. The latest assaults have compounded pressures on energy supplies, contributing to significant inflationary trends worldwide.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated support for an energy ceasefire if it is accompanied by genuine efforts to end hostilities. Meanwhile, tensions in the Gulf, including recent U.S. and Iranian military actions, add complexity to an already volatile market, influencing both energy and grain prices.