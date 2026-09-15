Diplodocus Dinosaurs Roamed Europe: A Historic Discovery in Spain
Spanish paleontologists have discovered evidence that Diplodocus, a long-necked dinosaur, once roamed Europe. Fossils, including 14 caudal vertebrae, were found in Teruel, Spain, marking the first discovery of this genus outside North America. This finding expands our understanding of Jurassic sauropod distribution.
Spanish paleontologists have made a groundbreaking discovery, uncovering evidence that the iconic Diplodocus dinosaur once roamed European lands.
The team, based in Teruel, eastern Spain, found fossils comprising 14 caudal vertebrae. These remains provide the first proof of the existence of Diplodocus outside its traditional habitat in North America.
According to the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, lead researcher Sergio Sanchez Fenollosa emphasized the significance of this find, highlighting the specimen's completeness compared to other European digs.
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