Diplodocus Dinosaurs Roamed Europe: A Historic Discovery in Spain

Spanish paleontologists have made a groundbreaking discovery, uncovering evidence that the iconic Diplodocus dinosaur once roamed European lands.

The team, based in Teruel, eastern Spain, found fossils comprising 14 caudal vertebrae. These remains provide the first proof of the existence of Diplodocus outside its traditional habitat in North America.

According to the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, lead researcher Sergio Sanchez Fenollosa emphasized the significance of this find, highlighting the specimen's completeness compared to other European digs.