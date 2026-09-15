Lens and Toppmoeller: A Short-Lived Alliance

RC Lens have parted ways with head coach Dino Toppmoeller after just six matches. A mutual agreement was reached following disagreements over coaching staff restructuring. Toppmoeller, appointed in June, led Lens to a notable victory over PSG but struggled in the Ligue 1, prompting the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 22:18 IST
Lens and Toppmoeller: A Short-Lived Alliance

RC Lens announced the departure of head coach Dino Toppmoeller after only six matches. The decision was reached mutually due to differences over team restructuring, according to the club's statement.

Toppmoeller had extensive discussions with the club regarding staff organization, ultimately leading to an agreement to end the collaboration. His assistants are also leaving alongside him.

Despite a strong debut, including a victory against PSG, Lens' inconsistent performance in Ligue 1 prompted this change. Yannick Cahuzac has stepped in temporarily as the club eyes a match against Monaco.

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