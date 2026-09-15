Britain Enhances Diplomatic Ties with Venezuela: A Step Towards Democratic Transition

In a diplomatic shift, Britain announced on Tuesday its intention to enhance its relationship with Venezuela by appointing an ambassador, signaling its intent to influence the country's democratic transition.

The British government clarified that the decision does not endorse Venezuela's contentious 2024 election nor any political faction, underlining instead its traditional policy of engaging with the Venezuelan state.

The Venezuelan administration, led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez following Nicolas Maduro's removal by the U.S., welcomed the move. Deputy Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco emphasized Caracas' desire for respectful dialogue and cooperation.