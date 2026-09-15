Libya's Oil Fields Halted: The Petroleum Facilities Guard Standoff

Libya's National Oil Corporation has halted operations at three oil fields due to closure by the Petroleum Facilities Guard. The closure affects the Hamada-Zawiya crude-loading pipeline and could lead to a force majeure declaration. Libya's oil output has faced numerous disruptions since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:58 IST
Libya's Oil Fields Halted: The Petroleum Facilities Guard Standoff

Libya's National Oil Corporation announced on Tuesday the suspension of operations at three oil fields due to intervention by the Petroleum Facilities Guard. This closure comes after the Guard shut a valve in the main Hamada-Zawiya crude-loading pipeline.

The disruption poses a significant threat to Libya's oil production, which has already suffered numerous shutdowns driven by both political and technical challenges post-2011 uprising against the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.

Officials warn that if this situation persists, or if further shutdowns are forced upon other fields, they may have no option but to declare force majeure, exacerbating the country's economic woes by impacting oil revenues further.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026