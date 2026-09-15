Libya's Oil Crisis: Security Forces' Ultimatum Disrupts Production
Libya's security forces have shut down major oilfields and a pumping station, demanding administrative control under the National Oil Corporation. The move jeopardizes Libya's economy, heavily reliant on oil production, amid global crude price surges. The standoff could escalate if negotiations fail, potentially leading to more shut-offs.
Libya's oil production faces a significant setback as security forces halted operations at key oilfields and a crucial pumping station. The disruption occurred after these forces closed a key valve on the Hamada-Zawiya crude-loading pipeline, as confirmed by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Tuesday.
In a direct challenge to the government, the Petroleum Facilities Guard demanded to be moved financially and administratively under the NOC, rather than operating under the defense ministry. This move comes amid continuing production issues following Libya's political upheaval since 2011.
The Guards have already initiated a partial production cut, warning that a complete shutdown could ensue if their demands are unmet, dealing a severe blow to Libya's economy, which is critically dependent on oil revenues.