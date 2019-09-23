Science News Roundup: Australia to help Trump reach the moon, and beyond; Arctic expedition to investigate 'epicenter of climate change'

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Australia to help Trump reach the moon, and beyond

Australia will invest A$150 million ($101 million) in its companies and technology to help U.S. President Donald Trump's bid for a moon landing by 2024 and subsequent U.S. missions to Mars, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said over the weekend. Morrison, visiting NASA headquarters in Washington, said the five-year investment plan would help businesses support U.S. automation systems, build equipment for space craft and play a role in mineral exploration.

Arctic expedition to investigate 'epicenter of climate change'

Scientists from 19 countries are preparing to embark on a year-long expedition to the Arctic, the longest project of its kind, to better understand global climate change. The icebreaker Polarstern is preparing to set sail from Tromsoe in northern Norway, allowing hundreds of rotating researchers to spend the next year close to the north pole.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia overcome stubborn England to retain Ashes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)