International Development News
Development News Edition

German farmers take Merkel govt to court on climate targets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:58 IST
German farmers take Merkel govt to court on climate targets
Image Credit: Flickr

Three German farming families are taking Chancellor Angela Merkel to court, arguing that her government isn't doing enough to tackle climate change. The lawsuit that will be heard Thursday is the first attempt in Germany to hold authorities legally accountable for pledges they have made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Similar cases elsewhere have met with mixed success.

The families, who are backed by environmental group Greenpeace, argue that their farms are already suffering from the effects of man-made global warming and Germany, one of the world's biggest historical emitters of greenhouse gases, is partly responsible. Their lawyer, Rhoda Verheyen, said her clients want judges to decide whether the government's self-set emissions reduction targets for 2020 constitute a binding pledge.

"The German government set itself a target in 2007, and even before, to lower Germany's emissions by 40 percent compared with 1990," Verheyen told The Associated Press. "First this was a political promise, which then became a plan," she said, noting that it was repeatedly cited in Cabinet decisions. "Ultimately they are suing to have a promise that we see as binding fulfilled." Germany's environment ministry has acknowledged that it will miss its 2020 goal but that it's now concentrating on a more ambitious target of cutting emissions by 55% by 2030.

"We are united by the same goal," the ministry said in a statement. Anike Peters, a climate expert with Greenpeace, said the new target means the original 2020 goal will be delayed by five years, causing considerable harm to people in Germany and elsewhere in the world.

"Simply by failing to act on climate change, the German government is breaching fundamental rights of people in Germany," she said. "We won't accept that." Speaking ahead of the hearing at Berlin's administrative court, plaintiff Silke Backsen said recent hot summers and stronger storm seasons are putting a strain on the family's organic cattle farm on the North Sea island of Pellworm. Rising sea levels could make the low-lying island uninhabitable unless global warming is slowed significantly. "We are in a crisis. It's simply a disaster," she said.

Backsen said she's hopeful the court will confirm the emissions targets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uncertainty over UN talks must not delay climate action, green groups say

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Oct 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A surprise decision by Chile, rocked by violent unrest, to withdraw as host of Decembers U.N. climate conference risks throwing international efforts to ramp up action on globa...

UPDATE 1-Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of gusting desert winds that have fanned flames and displaced thousands of people. The fast-moving Hillside Fire...

Seneca Biopharma to Begin Trading Under New Ticker Symbol SNCA

&#160;Seneca Biopharma, Inc., Nasdaq CUR, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol, NASDAQ SNCA beginn...

Ukraine, NATO issue statement on minority rights after Hungary threat

Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday issued a joint statement committing to uphold minority rights in Ukraine, a step welcomed by the Hungarian authorities who had threatened to block Kyivs NATO membership over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019