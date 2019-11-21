International Development News
Development News Edition

US-China trade war could spark real war: Kissinger

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:34 IST
US-China trade war could spark real war: Kissinger
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger warned Thursday that an armed conflict could break out between the United States and China if they fail to resolve their trade war. The sober remarks from Kissinger, who was instrumental in normalizing diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing, came at a conference in Beijing on the future of the two economic giants.

"If the conflict is permitted to run unconstrained, the outcome could be even worse than it was in Europe," he said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "World War I broke out because of a relatively minor crisis ... and today the weapons are more powerful," the former top diplomat said.

China and the US have been caught in a trade dispute for 18 months, with the two sides struggling to reach an agreement despite a series of negotiations. Tensions have also been running high on the diplomatic front.

Beijing has lashed out at Washington over US naval operations in the disputed South China Sea, US criticism of China's mass detention of ethnic Uighurs and US Congress support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. "China is a major economic country. And so are we," Kissinger said. "And so we are bound to step on each other's toes all over the world." The 96-year-old said that during the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union, a plan to reduce the nuclear capacity of both countries was a top priority.

But in China, because former conflicts between the two have always been "passive", he warned that there is no framework to deal with Beijing as a "military power". If the two sides keep seeing "every issue in the world in terms of conflict" with each other, it could be "dangerous for mankind", he said.

Kissinger said the trade negotiations were just a "substitute" for more substantial talks about conflicts between the two, including tensions over Hong Kong. When asked if unrest in the semi-autonomous region of China could be the "flashpoint" for a new Cold War, Kissinger said he hoped the "highly emotional" issue would be "settled by negotiations." Former President Richard Nixon's secretary of state flew secretly to Beijing in 1971 to begin talks on new relations between the US and Communist China.

Kissinger still has the ear of top Chinese officials, who give him the red carpet treatment when he visits Beijing. He held a meeting with President Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital in November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa union files court case to force SAA rescue

A South African union filed a case on Thursday asking a court to subject the distressed state-owned airline SAA to a business rescue, with the aim of restoring it to profitability.Solidarity, which mostly represents white, Afrikaans-speakin...

Kremlin confident in Serbia relations despite video of spy cash exchange

The Kremlin said it was confident nothing could harm relations between Russia and Serbia, despite Serbian President Alexander Vucic opening an investigation into a video purportedly showing a Russian intelligence officer handing over money ...

BSNL 'number portability' positive so far in FY20; more users joining network than leaving: Prasad

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL has said that the number of customers moving into its network is higher than those leaving it, making its mobile number portability MNP positive during 2019-20 so far, Parliament was informed on Thu...

FEATURE-'Good neighbors'? U.S. hospitals invest in land, housing to treat crisis

When Whitney Brown decided to move back to her hometown in Virginia after graduating from university two years ago, she ran into an obstacle There was nowhere for her to live.She could not move back into her old home in Richmond, the states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019