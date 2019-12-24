Left Menu
India approves funds for census, population survey

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Blue Diamond Gallery

India's federal cabinet approved funds on Tuesday for a census and population survey to be conducted in 2020, amid fears that the database could be used to build controversial citizens register that has been opposed by hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets. The government approved 87.54 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) for conducting the census and 39.41 billion rupees for updating the National Population Register (NPR).

The census collects data on population, economic activity, social and cultural aspects, migration and demography, down to the lowest administrative level. The NPR is intended to create a comprehensive identity database of every resident of India, including demographic and biometric databases.

