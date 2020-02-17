Left Menu
Development News Edition

'New smartphone app to tackle locust outbreak developed'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:15 IST
'New smartphone app to tackle locust outbreak developed'
Representative Image Image Credit: www.fao.org

Researchers have developed a novel smartphone app to tackle crop pests, an advance that may help farmers whose lands are being decimated by the ongoing locust outbreak against which the United Nations (UN) has called for "rapid action". The app called MAESTRO, described in the journal Scientific Reports, can recognize locusts and grasshopper pests through the smartphone's camera, and record their GPS location.

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Lincoln in the UK, farmers can use the app to record the location and volume of locusts and initiate targeted delivery of pesticides to prevent swarms from decimating crops in their path. They plan to develop a cloud server to which the app data can be uploaded so that the swarm's location can be identified in real-time.

With such a facility, the scientists hope to employ a targeted approach for the precise use of pesticides, reducing the magnitude of locust swarms. "Each year, approximately 18 million hectares of land is damaged by locusts and grasshoppers, impacting hugely on farmers and their productivity," said study co-author Bashir Al-Diri from the University of Lincoln.

The current locust outbreak is the biggest in 26 years in India, beginning late last year in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and also affecting Punjab recently. "Monitoring techniques currently rely on field surveys by people through digging insect eggs, but this information only helps farmers to make mid and long-term forecasting decisions and can delay effective management measures," Al-Diri said.

The researchers gathered more than 3,500 images of locusts to train the app, which can also recognize a variety of terrain and plant growth, the study noted. "Our goal is to help farmers identify and record the spread of locusts on their land before they start to develop airborne swarms. We hope this new app will eventually put more knowledge and more power into the hands of the farmers," Al-Diri said.

"They will be able to predict insect population and spread, and act quickly and accurately to save their crops," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

RBI Guv: Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that on the back of countercyclical measures undertaken by the government, structural reforms need to be continued to revive demand and support the economy. Also, green shoots are now vis...

Elderly Sri Lankan tourist dies due to illness

A 71-year-old Sri Lankan woman on board a tourist bus from Agra to Delhi died, apparently due to illness, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as AJWP Herath Bandaranayaka Mudiyanselage, a resident of Welimada town in Sri...

Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 -defence minister

Denmark will send its military personnel back to the Iraqi al-Asad base on March 1, after last month temporarily moving some of them to Kuwait due to security concerns, the Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said on Monday.Denmark had ar...

Delhi's IGI Airport becomes single-use plastic free airport

GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd DIAL said on Monday that Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport has become free of single-use plastic usage. The Confederation of Indian Industry-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020