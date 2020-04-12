The following are the top stories at 1730 hours: SPO-CRI-AZHAR-INTERVIEW Believe FTP for next two years should be reworked: Azharuddin By Kushan sarkar New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Former India captain-turned-administrator Mohammed Azharuddin feels that all cricket boards should come together to redraw the international calendar as the COVID-19 pandemic has ensured that the current schedule is irredeemable. SPO-CRI-AKHTAR-INTERVIEW Dhoni stuck now, should have retired after 2019 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar says he cannot fathom why Mahendra Singh Dhoni has "dragged it for so long" as the right time for the maverick ex-India skipper to call it quits was after last year's ODI World Cup.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-CHAPPELL Chappell cites Tendulkar, Redpath's examples to win battle against COVID-19 New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a five-day game, saying the need of the hour for every individual is to display patience, determination and initiative -- key attributes of a Test cricketer -- to tide over the crisis. SPO-VIRUS-TENDULKAR-DOCTORS Tendulkar interacts with 12,000 docs on sport injuries Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Always eager to share his vast knowledge and experience, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has interacted with 12,000 doctors on sports injuries.

SPO-VIRUS-SHOOT-VIJAY Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar undergoing law training in lockdown By Namita Singh New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Locked down in a training college near Palampur, Olympic silver medallist shooter Vijay Kumar has started learning law online as part of his training for the DSP post he holds in Himachal Pradesh Police. SPO-VIRUS-JEJE India footballer Jeje comes to rescue of people in dire need of blood New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Indian football team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has come to the rescue of people in dire need of blood when it is not readily available in Mizoram due to the extraordinary situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-CSK Dhoni looked in spectacular touch in CSK camp, say teammates Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni's intensity stood out and he looked in spectacular touch during the IPL camp, vouched his Chennai Super Kings teammates, who remained unperturbed by speculations over their talisman's future in international cricket. SPO-CRI-SRIKKANTH-KOHLI Kohli comparable to Kapil because of self-belief, never-say-die attitude: Srikkanth New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that current captain Virat Kohli can be compared with the legendary Kapil Dev, given both have tremendous self-belief and never-say-die attitude.

SPO-VIRUS-CHESS-DONATION Online chess exhibition featuring Anand raises Rs 4.5 lakh for PM CARES Fund Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) An online chess exhibition featuring six top Indian players, including former world champion Viswanathan Anand, has raised Rs 4.5 lakh for PM Cares Fund. SPO-VIRUS-MAXWELL-IPL IPL can be held without crowd, T20 World Cup can't: Maxwell Melbourne, Apr 12 (PTI) Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes a rescheduled IPL can be held behind closed doors but it will be difficult to justify conducting the upcoming T20 World Cup without fans cheering from the stands..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.