Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matt Henry's contract with Kent cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will not be playing for England's county Kent Cricket due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disruption to the 2020 county cricket season.

ANI | Canterbury | Updated: 15-04-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 08:53 IST
Matt Henry's contract with Kent cancelled due to coronavirus crisis
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will not be playing for England's county Kent Cricket due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disruption to the 2020 county cricket season. "Kent Cricket can confirm that New Zealand International Matt Henry will no longer be joining the Club for the first seven County Championship matches of 2020," the club said in a statement.

Henry was due to join Kent - for whom he starred in 2018 - for seven County Championship games at the start of the season, but with all professional cricket cancelled in the UK until May 28 at the earliest, it became clear that he would be unable to play for the club. The Kiwi player becomes the fourth player - after Nathan Lyon, Cheteshwar Pujara and Michael Neser - to miss out on a stint in county cricket due to the virus.

Paul Downton, Kent's director of cricket, said: "Once the decision was announced by the ECB that there would be no cricket until at least the end of May it became inevitable the Matt would not be returning to Kent this season." "The club continues to enjoy a good relationship with Matt. He has many friends here and the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received when we announced that he would return in 2020 is a measure of Matt himself: he's a fantastic person on and off the cricket field," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China cuts medium-term borrowing costs to record low, steps up pandemic battle

Chinas central bank on Wednesday stepped up policy support for its embattled economy, cutting a key rate to a record-low and reducing the amount banks must hold as reserves by around 28 billion as the coronavirus crisis slammed the brakes o...

Connecting Heartfully in a Time of Social Distancing: A LIFEcast by Daaji

HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Todays world seems to be filled with uncertainty, isolation, and panic. It is a critical time for the world to grapple with the pandemic and everyone needs to play a key role in stopping it fr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies from longstanding health issueNew York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of...

HGS Digital Announces Business Continuity Solutions To Help Clients Navigate COVID-19 Crisis

Solutions include HGS DigiBOTS and WorkHome solutions designed to help businesses manage call volume, reduce wait times, and deliver great customer service while supporting employee needs CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Hinduja Globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020