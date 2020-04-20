Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtus.pro cap perfect run by winning ESL One L.A. event

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 01:39 IST
Virtus.pro cap perfect run by winning ESL One L.A. event

Virtus.pro overcame dropping consecutive maps to post a 3-2 victory over OG on Sunday in the grand final of the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online. Virtus.pro had posted 2-0 wins over OG in the group stage on April 12 and again on Saturday in the upper-bracket finals.

Sunday's contest proved to be much more difficult for Virtus.pro, who won the first map in nearly 34 minutes before being pushed to the brink after falling in nearly 30 and 27 minutes, respectively. Virtus.pro rebounded, however, to post victories in nearly 32 and 50 minutes to capture the $60,000 prize for winning the tournament. Virtus.pro won all 10 of their matches in the event while winning 21 of 26 games.

OG reached the grand final after recording a 2-0 victory over Vikin.gg on Sunday. They needed nearly 27 minutes to win the first map before advancing to the final after dispatching Vikin.gg in just over 24 minutes in the second. The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region began with two groups of eight fighting for eight total playoff spots. Prize pool:

1. $60,000 -- Virtus.pro 2. $38,000 -- OG

3. $25,000 -- Vikin.gg 4. $14,000 -- Chicken Fighters

5-6. $10,00 each -- Team Spirit, Team Secret 7-8. $7,500 each -- Team Nigma, Alliance

9-10. $5,000 each -- HellRaisers, Team Unique 11-12. $4,000 each -- Cyber Legacy, Team Liquid

13-14. $3,000 each -- Gambit Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas 15-16. $2,000 each -- B8, Natus Vincere

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: France says coronavirus crisis easing; Spain coronavirus death climb by lowest daily amount and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.France says coronavirus crisis easing, but far from overThe coronavirus situation in France is improving slowly but surely and shortages of protective gear such as face masks are easing, ...

Gunman in Canada kills more than 10 people in rampage -police

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday. Police told reporters that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman shot people in ...

Expelled from Mozambique, fugitive cocaine boss heads to Brazilian jail

Mozambique on Sunday expelled a fugitive Brazilian cocaine trafficker following his arrest this week, a case that underlines the growing global reach of Brazils so-called First Capital Command PCC gang, officials said.Gilberto Aparecido dos...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale and Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Dylans Times They Are A-Changin lyrics for sale for 2.2 millionBob Dylans handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic The Times They Are A-Changin are going up for sale with a 2.2 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020