Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Neville to leave role as England women's coach in July 2021

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:38 IST
Soccer-Neville to leave role as England women's coach in July 2021

England women's head coach Phil Neville will leave the job in July 2021 at the end of his contract, the English Football Association (FA) said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/apr/24/phil-neville-statement-240420 on Friday.

Neville, who took the job in January 2018 and guided the team to the World Cup semi-finals in France last year, was set to lead England in the Women's Euros on home soil next year as well as the British team at the Tokyo Olympics. Both events have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down world sport.

"In light of the impact of current global events on the sporting calendar and in the best interests of the England women's team, both parties were in agreement that our shared priority was to ensure the Lionesses have continuity of coaching going into the home Euro and looking towards the 2023 World Cup," FA director of women's football Sue Campbell said. "Once football returns after this difficult period, Phil will continue his work with the Lionesses on the further development of his squad. I will support him fully with that important task while moving forward with the crucial succession planning process.

"We'll now discuss next steps with the British Olympic Association and the home nations with regard to Team GB Football and we're not in a position to make any further comment at this time." Neville has struggled to get the best out of his players since the World Cup, with England losing seven of their last 11 games.

Neville said he was looking forward to returning to work with the team as soon as possible. "We have a fantastic squad of players and there is plenty to work on as we look to progress as a team going into 2021," the former Manchester United and England defender said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Proposals invited to evaluate role of AYUSH interventions in management of COVID-19

The AYUSH ministry on Friday invited short-term research proposals to evaluate role of indigenous alternative medicine system in prevention and clinical management of COVID-19. Hospitals and institutions involved in the management of corona...

Lysol maker says don't inject disinfectant after Trump remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday its disinfectants should not be administered to humans, after U.S. President Donald Trump said researchers should try putting disinfectant into coronavirus patients bodies.Under no cir...

Rainshine Entertainment's Power Packed Line-up of Original Shows Promises to Entertain and Inspire the Nation

The impressive line-up of shows includes Vir Das dark comedy series on Netflix, Hasmukh, that reached the No. 1 spot in India on the second day of its launch A Spotify Original Podcast, Special Mission, narrated by Gul Panag featuring u...

Japan records 13,192 positive cases of COVID-19

Tokyo Japan, April 24 SputnikANI The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has reached 13,192, including 712 infected passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in February, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020