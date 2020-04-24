Sports News Roundup: Bosnia junior swimming champion makes do with tiny pool greenhouse; Brother of Cowboys QB Prescott dies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bosnia junior swimming champion makes do with tiny pool in greenhouse

Competitive swimmers around the world had their training plans scuppered when coronavirus lockdowns forced the closure of most pools. Not so in the case of Bosnian junior swimming champion Iman Avdic, whose father has come up with a home-made solution. The 13-year-old Avdic is training in a 3x2-metre pool which sits in a greenhouse in her grandfather's garden. Clad in a wetsuit, she swims while tied to a bungee rope to hold her in place.

Brother of Cowboys QB Prescott dies

Jace Prescott, an older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has died. He was 31. The cause of his death was not disclosed. Javelin champion Barber keeping husband-coach busy in lockdown

Home isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has left javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber with fewer chances to practise and none to compete, but the Australian is taking it all in her stride with the help of her husband-coach. Her husband Mike Barber is now much more than a coach and confidant, becoming the 28-year-old's physio, massage therapist and training partner because of social distancing rules preventing her from spending time with anyone else.

Bengals' Burrow ready to compete for starting job

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton remains on the Cincinnati Bengals roster, for now, but No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow said he's ready to make a run at the starting job. "I'm going to come in and compete and try to be the best player I can be," Burrow said in a teleconference with Cincinnati-area reporters after the Bengals selected him in the draft Thursday night, per ESPN.

Burrow selected first in QB-rich 'virtual' NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Louisiana State University's Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday, one of several quarterbacks taken early in the event, which was held online in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The 23-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December before leading the Tigers to a national championship the next month, was the consensus top choice.

NFL: No real problems in virtual draft, but no real surprises either

There were no glitches or cyber attacks during the first round of the "virtual" NFL Draft on Thursday, but neither was there much of the raw emotion or energy that usually lights up the league's biggest offseason bash. While the draft went off as scheduled, it reflected in every way a sporting world turned upside down by a global pandemic - a fact reflected in the stark image of an empty and desolate Las Vegas Strip, where the event should have taken place.

Wilander says time for re-branding of tennis

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander has thrown his support behind Roger Federer's suggestion that the men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour could merge. The Swede, now a respected analyst with broadcaster Eurosport, also believes the enforced stoppage of tennis because of the COVID-19 pandemic is the ideal time for some re-branding to attract a new generation of fans.

FIFA to release $150 million to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemic

FIFA will release operational funds for 2019 and 2020 amounting to $150 million to its member associations as the first step of a relief plan to help negate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global soccer body said on Friday. Each of FIFA's 211 member associations would receive $500,000 in the coming days as well as any remaining entitlements for 2019 and 2020, it added.

FIA safeguard clause could facilitate lower F1 budget cap

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, added a clause to its International Sporting Code on Friday that could facilitate a tighter budget cap next season and sidestep Ferrari's objections. Teams have agreed verbally to lower the 2021 budget cap from the $175 million set in the regulations to $145 million but some are pushing for further cuts to reflect the global financial crisis caused by COVID-19.

Western States 100 run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Western States 100 ultramarathon, originally scheduled for June 27, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while many other events were postponed, Ultra Trail World Tour (UTWT) said on Friday. The Western States 100 is the world's oldest 100-mile trail race and takes place every year in June in California's Sierra Nevada mountains.