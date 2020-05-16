Left Menu
Development News Edition

I was trolled for dropping your catch in 2019 World Cup: Tamim Iqbal to Rohit Sharma

Bangladesh top-order batsman Tamim Iqbal on Friday shared an incident of World Cup 2019 when he was trolled by the fans for dropping a catch of flamboyant Indian batsman Rohit Sharma during a round-robin match at Edgbaston.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 15:09 IST
I was trolled for dropping your catch in 2019 World Cup: Tamim Iqbal to Rohit Sharma
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh top-order batsman Tamim Iqbal on Friday shared an incident of World Cup 2019 when he was trolled by the fans for dropping a catch of flamboyant Indian batsman Rohit Sharma during a round-robin match at Edgbaston. Iqbal was doing a Facebook live chat with Rohit where he explained the incident.

"I remember how people trolled me for that. I was just praying for you to get out somehow. But when you reached 40, I gave up as I knew what was about to happen," Iqbal said. The newly-appointed ODI skipper then dropped the opener on nine-run and Rohit went on to smash a century and played a knock of 104 runs and guided the side to post 314 runs.

Rohit was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance with the bat and India won the game by 28 runs. The right-handed batsman has a very good against Bangladesh which Iqbal reminded Rohit.

The Indian opening batsman managed to score centuries against Bangladesh in the ICC 50-over World Cup 2015, Champions Trophy 2017, and ICC World Cup 2019. Reminiscing about Rohit's carnages, Tamim asked, "Rohit bhai, why do you keep doing this with us? You scored a hundred in the 2015 World Cup [quarterfinal], you scored another one again in the 2017 Champions Trophy [semifinal] and also in the 2019 World Cup you smashed a hundred against us. Although it was because I dropped you in that game."

India and Bangladesh have managed to form an intense rivalry in cricket over the last few years and the fans have been subjected to some exciting moments. Even the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh earlier this year was an intense affair as members of both sides even clashed in an on-field scuffle after the match ended.

Bangladesh went on to defeat India in the finals of the U-19 World Cup to win the tournament for the first time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by inter...

Don't be so apprehensive about disposal of service cases: CAT chairman to J-K HC chief justice

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court need not be so apprehensive about the disposal of cases by the Central Administrative Tribunal CAT, its chairman L Narasimha Reddy said on Saturday. Refuting the claims made by Jammu and Kashmir High Court C...

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by inter...

SC declares its summer vacation as period of functioning in view of COVID crisis

In view of the court functioning affected due the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Supreme Court has decided to declare its summer vacation as a period of functioning of the court. In a partial modification of notification of even number d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020