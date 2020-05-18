Left Menu
Changed my batting stance to score all over ground: Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday revealed that he changed his batting stance from static to back and forth to score runs all around the field.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:28 IST
Changed my batting stance to score all over ground: Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday revealed that he changed his batting stance from static to back and forth to score runs all around the field. During a Facebook live chat, Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal asked Kohli why he changed his batting stance since the last few years.

"I changed because I wanted to score all over the ground. The static position was not allowing me to do that. In my case, it did not work but for most people, it worked, like Sachin Tendulkar. I realise you have to do these things on the field to gain confidence no matter how hard you try in the practice sessions," Kohli said. The 31-year-old is regarded as one of the finest cricketers of his time. He is currently on the top of the batting rankings in the ODI format and at the second place in Tests rankings. The right-handed batsman has accumulated 21,901 runs across all formats and is still hungry for more.

Talking about his training, Kohli said he does not follow any set training pattern barring fitness schedule and diet. He believes that if a player is confident of his abilities then he does not require to practice much. "I do not have a set pattern when it comes to my preparation. I only have a set routine for my fitness and diet. I think these two things should be consistent but when it comes to batting, if you do not have confidence then you want to practice more," he said.

"You just want one perfect net session. If I get it then I just stay at the nets for ten minutes. If you overdo practice, then frustration can come if you play a bad shot, awareness needs to be there as a batsman. You should know when to go out of the nets," the skipper added. Kohli would have been in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL if the coronavirus pandemic did not suspend the tournament for an indefinite period. (ANI)

