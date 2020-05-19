Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:11 IST
Report: P Colon eyeing comeback at age 47

Two years since he last pitched in the majors and just days before his 47th birthday, Bartolo Colon is reportedly eyeing a comeback. The right-hander told ESPN's Marly Rivera on Monday that he wants to return for a 22nd season, and he wants it to be with the New York Mets.

"I thought that last year maybe I would have the opportunity," Colon said. "I know that if it didn't happen last year, this year would be less likely. I'm getting older and the game is all about the young pitchers coming up. When you get older, teams no longer need your services." Pitching for the Texas Rangers in 2018, Colon went 7-12 with a 5.78 ERA in 28 games (24 starts).

His career numbers include a 247-188 record, 4.12 ERA and 2,535 strikeouts in 565 games (552 starts) with the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Mets, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Colon told ESPN he particularly enjoyed his time with the Mets from 2014-16.

"If it was up to me, I would retire with the Mets," he said. "I would like my career to end in New York." --Field Level Media

