Left Menu
Development News Edition

Korean football club get record fine over sex dolls in stands

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 21-05-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 09:40 IST
Korean football club get record fine over sex dolls in stands

South Korea's FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won ($81,000) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying the football club had "deeply humiliated women fans". With spectators barred because of the coronavirus, FC Seoul came under fire after dozens of dolls wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller appeared at Sunday's game. The incident made headlines around the world

After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted FC Seoul's claim that it did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said it "could have easily recognised their use using common sense and experience". "The controversy over this 'real doll' incident has deeply humiliated and hurt women fans (and) damaged the integrity of the league," it said in a statement late Wednesday, handing down the largest fine in its 38-year-history. FC Seoul accepted the decision, apologised and promised to prevent a repeat. Reports say a mannequin distributor approached the K-league offering to provide its products to fill empty stands for free, and was introduced to FC Seoul. The team said it had asked the police to investigate the provider

The K-league's new season kicked off without spectators on May 8 after being postponed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Clubs have used cardboard cutouts, placards and banners to fill up the stands, but fans were not impressed with the sex dolls. "I wonder how they even came up with this bizarre idea. This is an international disgrace," said one online critic. Another fan added: "FC Seoul turned its stadium into a X-rated zone."

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NBA to issue guidelines around June 1 on recalling players - report

NBA teams expect the league office to issue guidelines around June 1 allowing teams to begin recalling far-flung players in anticipation of resuming the coronavirus-disrupted season, ESPN reported. The US sports broadcaster said teams expec...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin America has overtaken the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily coronavirus cases globally, representing a new phase in the virus spread.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 5.01 million peop...

Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the countrys A80 billion 50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restric...

Athletics-Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germanys top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020