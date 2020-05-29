Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss football to kick off again on June 19

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:02 IST
Swiss football to kick off again on June 19

The Swiss Football League (SFL) will resume on June 19, its clubs decided Friday, with up to five substitutions permitted per match to reduce the risk of player injury. The season was the first in Europe to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the last matches played on February 23.

Clubs will play two games a week to complete the remaining third of the season by August 2. The first match on June 19 is provisionally scheduled to take place behind closed doors at the Stade de Suisse in the capital Bern between title-challengers Young Boys and visitors FC Zurich.

"The ball will roll again," the SFL said in a statement, following a meeting of its 20 clubs in Bern. The teams -- 10 each in the Super League top division and the second-tier Challenge League -- decided to carry on with the 2019/20 season, with 17 votes in favour.

Clubs can play warm-up matches from June 6. No new signings To ensure an orderly resumption of competition, short-term adjustments to SFL regulations are necessary," the league said.

"The clubs decided on a temporary rule change to allow each team to make five substitutions per game... to reduce the risk of injury to players after the long enforced break." The clubs voted down a proposal to expand the Super League to 12 teams. The clubs also decided that teams will not be able to field new players, or use players whose contracts were terminated to save money, except in cases of severe squad depletion.

Sion, eighth in the Super League, had cancelled several players' contracts, including those of former Arsenal pair Alex Song and Johan Djourou. Title race The Super League plays a 36-game season, with each of the 10 teams facing the others twice at home and twice away.

When the league broke up after 23 matches, St. Gallen were top on 45 points ahead of defending champions Young Boys on goal difference, followed by Basel on 40 points and Servette on 37. The title winners enter the Champions League second qualifying round.

The season was scheduled to finish on May 21, while the 2020/21 season had been set kick off on July 17. The SFL statement did not say anything about supporters. The average Super League attendance before the break was 11,166.

Up to 300 people will be allowed to gather in one place from June 6, the Swiss government said Wednesday, while events with more than 1,000 people remain prohibited until August 31. More than 30,700 people in Switzerland have tested positive for the new coronavirus and more than 1,650 have died.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Klopp wants Liverpool to be 'best stay at home fans' amid police concerns

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool supporters to prove themselves the best stay at home fans in the world after English police they wanted any potential Premier League title-clincher for the Reds played at a neutral venue in a bid to avoid a mass...

CAF personnel opens fire, kills 2 colleagues, injures another

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force CAF personnel allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Narayanpur district of the state, killing two of them on the spot and injuring another one, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night...

Female peacekeepers help bring sense of security among conflict survivors: Gawani

Indian Army Major Suman Gawani, honoured with the prestigious UN gender advocate award, has underscored the importance of female peacekeepers in the front ranks, saying it helps bring a sense of security among the survivors of a conflict. G...

Spanish La Liga confirm season will resume on June 11

The Spanish league season will resume after a three-month coronavirus lockdown on June 11 with the Seville derby, and the 2020-2021 season will start on September 12, the Spanish Sports Council confirmed. The council released a statement sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020