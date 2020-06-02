Now Bangladesh has belief of winning every match, says Tamim Iqbal

Left Menu
Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has said that the entire side now has the belief of winning every match and even the fans of Bangla Tigers know about the quality of their side.

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has said that the entire side now has the belief of winning every match and even the fans of Bangla Tigers know about the quality of their side. Iqbal also said that earlier the side used to know what the result would be when they took the field against a top team, but now Bangladesh believes that they can beat anyone.

"I can tell you maybe five-six years back, as soon as we used to reach the ground, we used to know that what would be the result when we were playing against a big team, winning/losing no one used to think about it, but now we do not think about it in this way, that is the biggest change that has taken place in Bangladesh cricket team," Iqbal told Sanjay Manjrekar in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo. "When we are sitting in the dressing room, we know we need to win and we can win, we have that belief, that is the biggest change that has taken place over the last ten years, even the fans now know that Bangladesh has a chance to win," he added.

In the 2019 World Cup, Bangladesh finished at the eighth spot in the standings, but the side managed to give a close fight to New Zealand in the group-stage. The side also managed to defeat West Indies in the group stage.

Bangladesh is currently at the number seven spot in the ICC ODI rankings while in the shortest format, the side is positioned at the eighth spot. In the longest format of the game, Bangladesh is placed in the ninth position.

In 2016, Bangladesh had defeated South Africa, India and Pakistan in three different home ODI series. (ANI)

