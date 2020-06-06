Excelsior sign 2019 OWL Rookie of the Year Haksal

Hyojong "Haksal" Kim, the 2019 Overwatch League Rookie of the Year, joined the New York Excelsior on Friday after spending a month as a free agent. The DPS player had parted ways with the Vancouver Titans in early May when the team released its entire roster amid challenges sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Excelsior tweeted Friday, "The 2019 Rookie of the Year has a new home. Please join us in welcoming @RunawayHaksal2 to the Big Apple. #Andbox #EverUpward" Haksal posted on Twitter, "Hello everyone, this is Haksal who newly joined the team! I hope all the New York fans like me. I will continue to work hard to show my great performances to everyone! Please give lots of support and I will win this season grand final!!"

Haksal, a 19-year-old South Korean, had joined the Titans in December 2018. He helped Vancouver win the 2019 Overwatch League Stage 1 playoffs and 2019 regular-season championship and finish as runner-up to the San Francisco Shock in the season-ending playoffs. Before signing with Vancouver, Haksal had competed for South Korean-based RunAway.

The Excelsior currently own a 10-3 record and sit in fourth place in the Overwatch League, behind the Philadelphia Fusion (13-1), Shanghai Dragons (14-2) and San Francisco (11-2). The Overwatch League is set to end its two-weekend hiatus on June 13. The most recent competition was the midseason May Melee, in which the Excelsior lost 3-0 to the eventual champion Dragons in the semifinals of the Asia division.

