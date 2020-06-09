Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Liberated New Zealand fans set to flock to Super games

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 09-06-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 12:33 IST
Rugby-Liberated New Zealand fans set to flock to Super games

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams are welcoming the prospect of a "massive lift" from crowds flocking to their stadiums this weekend for a long-awaited taste of the nation's favourite sport. New Zealanders on Tuesday celebrated their first day without coronavirus restrictions in three months, even as much of the rest of the world grappled with the pandemic.

Auckland Blues boss Andrew Hore said more than 20,000 tickets had been sold for Sunday's "Super Rugby Aotearoa" match against the Wellington Hurricanes. The 10-week domestic competition was organised after the wider Super Rugby tournament, which also involves teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was postponed due to COVID-19.

"(Tickets) are really whipping out the door which is fantastic and I think it’s a sign of the fact that people want to go and have some form of social experience," Hore told reporters on Tuesday. "It also helps the industry a lot and the industries that feed off our industry. So it’s a big boost for the place.

"We’re thinking in excess of 35,000 (will turn up) which will be an amazing result and will make for a fantastic atmosphere and a massive lift for the players of both sides." More than 12,000 tickets have been sold for the opening match between Otago Highlanders and Waikato Chiefs in Dunedin on Saturday. The Highlanders are hoping for a crowd of more than 20,000, local media reported.

While the crowds will bring much-needed funds into the game, New Zealand Rugby said on Monday it was no "silver bullet" for its struggling finances. The governing body have forecast a 70% decline in revenue due to the coronavirus shutdown.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

China tells students to consider whether to study in Australia or leave

Chinas education ministry warned on Tuesday that Chinese students should consider whether to study in Australia, amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Canberra.The ministry warned that there have been multiple incidents of racial inc...

CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. The official said the 51-year-old chief ministers fever has come down.The test report is expected later in the...

Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest

A year on from the start of Hong Kongs anti-government protests, the leader of the semi-autonomous Chinese city said Tuesday that all sides should learn from the difficulties and challenging times over the past year. Everyone has to learn t...

German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits

German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990 as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand, adding to a gloomy outlook for Europes biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday.Many economists believe the pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020